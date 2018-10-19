Knoxville — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced a transportation alternative grant for Knoxville today, Oct. 19.

The $1,865,149 grant will go toward the Northwest Greenway Connector - Phase 2 .

This project includes constructing a greenway beginning at a new trailhead at Middlebrook Pike (SR-169) and Third Creek Road and ending at the SR-62 Western Avenue Pedestrian Bridge.

The project also includes landscaping, a retaining wall, ADA upgrades and fencing.

“The City of Knoxville is committed to providing safe pedestrian and bicyclist facilities for its residents and linking critical economic, residential, and recreational areas,” Haslam said. “Projects like this enhance the lives of Tennesseans and make our communities more livable. I’m pleased the state can assist.”

The transportation alternative grant is made possible through a federally funded program administered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“Through these grants, TDOT has funded more than $372 million in non-traditional transportation projects,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “This program has assisted communities all over the state in their efforts to revitalize downtowns, highlight historic areas, provide alternative means of transportation, and increase opportunities for economic development.”

A variety of activities, such as the restoration of historic facilities, bike and pedestrian trails, landscaping and other non-traditional transportation projects, are eligible for grant funds under the federal program.

© 2018 WBIR