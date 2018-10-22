Two Middle Tennesseans will soon join the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees.

Governor Bill Haslam announced in advance of the November 2 meeting that Decosta Jenkins and Jamie Woodson will join the board.

Decosta Jenkins

Jenkins, a UT accounting graduate, is the president and chief executive officer of Nashville Electric Service, on of the largest utilities in the country. He formerly served as VP and chief financial officer of NES.

Jamie Woodson

Woodson is the executive chairman and chief executive officer of the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE), a K-12 eduction nonprofit organization. She also earned her degree at UT and was elected to the Tennessee General Assembly, where she served as chairman of the Senate Education Committee and speaker pro tempore.

“Jamie and Decosta bring great experience and perspective that will benefit the university,” Haslam said. “They join a strong board that will continue to move the university and state forward.”

The two will begin serving effective immediately and are subject to confirmation by the General Assembly. The governor said he will announce the final appointee at a later date.

The board is comprised of 12 members, including the commissioner of the TN Department of Agriculture and a non-voting student member. A faculty member serves on the Academic Affairs and Student Success committee on the board.

