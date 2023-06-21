Board of Zoning Appeals approves zoning variance request for five-story condo building

According to the Knox County Property Assessor, the 109 S. Broadway property was sold to Hatcher Hill in 2019 for around $828,750.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Plans are in the works to construct a five-story condo or apartment building in downtown Knoxville, down the road from the L&N STEM Academy and across from Balter Beerworks and Glitterville.

The property is owned by Hatcher Hill, a real estate company, and was sold to them in 2019 for around $828,750, according to the Knox County Property Assessor's office. Plans for the building were made public after the company asked the Board of Zoning Appeals to slightly change zoning rules regarding how close the building needs to be to the street. According to documents, a nearby retention wall necessitated the change.

Plans show the building could have five stories, with patios for each living space. It would be built at 109 S. Broadway, near the recently renovated Broadway Viaduct. Plans for the project date back to November 2020.

Located at the intersection of S. Broadway and World's Fair Park Dr., the building would give residents easy access to World's Fair Park and the Old City area.