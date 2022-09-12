Hatmaker's Bar and Grill temporarily allowed to serve beer again a month after city revoked permit

The Knoxville bar had its beer permit revoked in August but was granted a temporary stay until evidence can be heard.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hatmaker's Bar and Grill is being temporarily allowed to serve beer in Fountain City again as it gets ready to fight a decision by the Knoville Beer Board in court.

On August 16, the Beer Board revoked Hatmaker's beer license following years of police calls and a deadly shooting in late April that killed two people and wounded others.

In its motion for a default judgment, the city of Knoxville said it filed a non-compliance complaint on July 5, 2022. The city requested the Beer Board revoke Hatmaker's Bar and Grill's beer permit because the owners allowed "the establishment to be operated in a disorderly manner," the complaint said.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission also suspended Hatmaker's Bar and Grill's liquor-by-the-drink license in May, according to the city's documents. That license covers alcoholic beverages with more than 8% alcohol by volume. The city's beer board regulates alcoholic beverages below that concentration.

City ordinances said once an establishment's beer license is revoked, they can't get it back for 10 years.

Hatmaker's owner is now trying to battle the case in Knox County Chancery Court. The bar's lawyers asked the chancellor to grant a Writ of Certiorari, which would allow it to serve beer until the case can be heard in court. The chancellor granted the writ and entered the order on Sept. 9, allowing the bar to serve beer again until the case can be heard in court.

On April 29, a fight broke out at Hatmakers Bar and Grill. It ended with a shooting in the bar's parking lot that left two people dead.

Based on the Knoxville Police Department's investigation, the fight was between two motorcycle gangs — the Outlaw Motorcycle Club and the Pagan Motorcycle Club.