Hawkins County Sheriff's Office: child sent to hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a car

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said that the child did not have life-threatening injuries.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A 17-month-old child was flown to a hospital after being hit by a car in the driveway of a home on Stanley Valley Road, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Wednesday, at around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities. The sheriff's office said that the child did not have life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said that Marty Hickman, 48, was driving in the driveway when he hit the 17-month-old. He took a blood alcohol test and was released at the scene.