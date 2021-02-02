Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said that Skyla Alexis "Lexie" Dykes, 16, has been missing since Aug. 24.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said Friday that they were searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Aug. 24.

They said Skyla Alexis Lexie Dykes is White with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is around 5'7" tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans, according to police.

They also said she could be traveling in a white Honda Accord with Tennessee license plates, "4Z2-8D0."

Anyone who has information about her location should contact the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-4848. They can also call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.