Hawkins Co. Sherriff's Office is not using psychics to aid in the search for Summer Wells

The rumor speculated from social media posts

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Rumors began speculating on social media that law enforcement used psychics to figure out where missing 5-year-old Summer Wells is.

The Hawkins County Sheriff's office posted on Facebook clarifying it is not using any psychics in the search for Summer.

HCSO is not utilizing the assistance of any psychics in the search for Summer Wells. Any reliable tips should be... Posted by Hawkins County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 1, 2021

The sheriff's office also said it will not consider any social media posts people send to deputies.

Summer has now be been missing for more than six weeks.

She was reported missing from Hawkins County on June 15, 2021.

There is still an active Amber Alert for Summer and authorizes say hundred of tips have been called in.