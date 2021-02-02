Hawkins County authorities: Missing man with dementia found safe

According to Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Richard Trout was located by the Search Team using a K9 from Hancock County Sheriffs Office.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Hawkins County authorities said that a missing man with dementia has been found safe.

According to Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Richard Trout was located by the Search Team using a K9 from Hancock County Sheriffs Office.

Hawkins County authorities are trying to locate a 79-year-old man with dementia last seen Sunday on Carter's Valley Road.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said that Richard Trout is described to be 5'11 and 150lbs and to have a tattoo on the left arm.

Officials said that Trout was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue robe.

Emergency crews from throughout Hawkins County are searching for Trout both on foot and by ATVs in the area, officials said.

Assistance has been requested from Hancock, Hamblen, and Greene counties.

A command post has been set up near the individual’s residence, officials said.