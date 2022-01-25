HCSO: Woman dead after house fire in Bulls Gap

BULLS GAP, Tenn. — A Hawkins County woman died in a house fire yesterday.
Rebecca Wheeler of Bulls Gap was found laying face down dead in her kitchen after the fire was extinguished, according to HCSO.
The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a house fire at 113 York Street around 5:50 p.m. While in route, officials learned that a female was still inside the residence, HCSO said.
Upon deputies arrival, it was discovered that the residence was engulfed in flames and multiple fire department members were actively trying to locate the female, according to HCSO.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a coroner were called to the scene, according to HCSO.
A neighbor who stated she had spoken to Wheeler before the fire and Wheeler stated that she had made macaroni for dinner. The neighbor later observed the house to be on fire and the "main part" of the flames were coming from the kitchen area of the home, HCSO said.