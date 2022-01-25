HCSO: Woman dead after house fire in Bulls Gap

Rebecca Wheeler of Bulls Gap was found laying face down dead in her kitchen after the fire was extinguished, according to HCSO.

BULLS GAP, Tenn. — A Hawkins County woman died in a house fire yesterday.

Rebecca Wheeler of Bulls Gap was found laying face down dead in her kitchen after the fire was extinguished, according to HCSO.

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a house fire at 113 York Street around 5:50 p.m. While in route, officials learned that a female was still inside the residence, HCSO said.

Upon deputies arrival, it was discovered that the residence was engulfed in flames and multiple fire department members were actively trying to locate the female, according to HCSO.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a coroner were called to the scene, according to HCSO.