The Hawkins County School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to temporarily switch Clinch Elementary School to a four-day school week.

According to director of schools Matt Hixson, the school day will be extended by 90 minutes each day.

The temporary schedule will be Monday - Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.

Hixson says the four-day week was a suggestion by the school principal. Teachers and staff are reportedly traveling an average of 1.5 hours from Rogersville because Highway 66 and Highway 70 are closed from the February mudslides.

Both highways are not expected to reopen until November.

