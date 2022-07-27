THP: Hawkins County EMS employee injured after car crashes into station

Officials said the car then went through two lawns before it hit a tree on Hammond Avenue.

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. — A Hawkins County EMS employee was injured after a car crashed into the station Tuesday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Hawkins County EMS said that it was reported around 12:10 p.m.

One crew member was laying on the bed when the incident occurred and suffered an injury, Hawkins County EMS said. The other crew member did not sustain any physical injury, was in the TV room, and was able to notify dispatch of the situation.

According to Hawkins County EMS, Sullivan County EMS was requested to respond at the time of dispatch as well as Highlands Air Medical was put on stand-by due to the unknown extent of injuries or number of patients.

The employee was transported to a local hospital and evaluated, Hawkins County EMS said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Hawkins County EMS Med 3 and 5 responded along with EMS-1 and EMS-3. Off-duty EMS personnel also responded.

Authorities said a 2018 Kia Sorento driven by 41-year-old Nicole Jessen was traveling east on Hammond Avenue when it ran off the right side of the road.

Officials said the car then went through two lawns before it hit a tree on Hammond Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle then collided into the Hawkins County EMS station.

Jessen has been charged with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.