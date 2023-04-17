HCSO: Three dead following Hawkins County fire on Friday

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office says three people are dead after a fire in Hawkins County on Friday.

Authorities say they responded to the home located along Chelaque Way just before 8 a.m. Friday. Investigators determined two people were unaccounted for, and possibly trapped inside.

The HCSO says over the course of the investigation it was determined that Darrell Banks, age 57, his wife Sandra Banks, age 54 and a juvenile male died as a result of this fire.