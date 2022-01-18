HCSO: Man with active warrant in Knox County captured in Hawkins County

Bruce Edward Fontecchio II was taken into custody after a traffic stop was conducted on the car he was a passenger in.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who had an active warrant in Knox County on Friday night.

Bruce Edward Fontecchio II was taken into custody after a traffic stop was conducted on the car he was a passenger in. The car was traveling from Greene County to Hawkins County, HCSO said.

A Hawkins County detective recognized Fontecchio and confirmed the active Knox County warrant, according to HCSO.

Consent was given to search the car. The detective deployed his K-9 and the K-9 alerted on the vehicle for drug presence, HCSO said.

During the search, a bag of white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamines was located in the back seat along with GHB, a sedative, in a Mountain Dew bottle in crystallized form, according to HCSO.

Both Fontecchio and the driver of the vehicle were arrested, HCSO said.