HCSO: Man with active warrant in Knox County captured in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who had an active warrant in Knox County on Friday night.
Bruce Edward Fontecchio II was taken into custody after a traffic stop was conducted on the car he was a passenger in. The car was traveling from Greene County to Hawkins County, HCSO said.
A Hawkins County detective recognized Fontecchio and confirmed the active Knox County warrant, according to HCSO.
Consent was given to search the car. The detective deployed his K-9 and the K-9 alerted on the vehicle for drug presence, HCSO said.
During the search, a bag of white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamines was located in the back seat along with GHB, a sedative, in a Mountain Dew bottle in crystallized form, according to HCSO.
Both Fontecchio and the driver of the vehicle were arrested, HCSO said.
Upon further investigation, statements were taken that led the investigators to determine the drugs were being delivered to Hawkins County to be distributed.