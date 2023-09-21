THP: One dead, two injured in Hawkins County motorcycle crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The driver of a motorcycle died in a crash in Hawkins County on Thursday, on US Highway 11W.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it happened near Old Highway 11W at around 1:08 p.m. They said Bret A. Garegnani, 39, was driving south with a passenger when another vehicle pulled onto the road from Old Highway 11W. THP said the other vehicle was a dump truck — a 1999 Peterbilt 379 — and said it was a non-commercial farm vehicle.
A preliminary report said the motorcycle and truck crashed into each other, and Garegnani was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was injured, and so was the driver of the dump truck.
THP also said the driver of the dump truck could face charges, depending on the outcome of an investigation. Authorities also said both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were wearing helmets.