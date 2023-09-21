THP: One dead, two injured in Hawkins County motorcycle crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on US Highway 11W, near Old Highway 11W.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The driver of a motorcycle died in a crash in Hawkins County on Thursday, on US Highway 11W.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it happened near Old Highway 11W at around 1:08 p.m. They said Bret A. Garegnani, 39, was driving south with a passenger when another vehicle pulled onto the road from Old Highway 11W. THP said the other vehicle was a dump truck — a 1999 Peterbilt 379 — and said it was a non-commercial farm vehicle.

A preliminary report said the motorcycle and truck crashed into each other, and Garegnani was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was injured, and so was the driver of the dump truck.