HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — It is now estimated to cost $25 million to recover from the deadly mudslides on two Hawkins County highways eight months ago. Residents are still having to take long detours.

"It is very inconvenient,” resident Clarence Long said. “It kind of aggravates you a little bit."

Highways 66 and 70 are supposed to already be open, but TDOT said it will now be December.

"The contractor found unsuitable and unstable soil conditions (at the Highway 70 slide) that we did know about when the initial design plans were made,” spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

At Highway 66, acidic soil exposed by construction must be removed to avoid contaminating water. Taking the soil to a landfill will add at least $1.5 million to a project already exceeding $15 million.

"Early estimate for that removal, approximately 40,000 tons,” Nagi said. “They've had to move that material all the way to Morristown, which is about a 3-hour trip.”

That leaves residents concerned who have been taking a long 40-mile detour for months.

"I don't know what would happen if we had a medical emergency,” Bob Bevans said. “I guess they would have to come the reverse route we go to town."

Nagi said, "It's a process to get these roadways back open, but please keep in mind, we're not going to allow any roadway to be open if we feel it presents a danger."

The road projects are also impacting local schools. Clinch Elementary School switched to a four-day week in September.