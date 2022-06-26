Hawkins County Rescue saves dog that fell in sinkhole in Hancock County

The rescue crew said the dog named "Killer" was safely reunited with his owners after a three hour operation.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — Hawkins County Rescue Squad said they saved a dog that fell into a sinkhole on Saturday.

According to the Rescue Squad, rescue members responded to a call around 2:00 p.m. about a dog that fell into a deep sinkhole in Hancock County.

The Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team was dispatched to Horton Ford Road in Kyles Ford. They were also joined by other members from Hawkins County Rescue Squad and the Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

A rescue member was lowered into a 30-foot vertical sinkhole and made contact with the dog, "Killer", who was reportedly excited to see him.

Hawkins County Rescue Squad said they pulled out the team member along with Killer safely. Killer was reunited with his owners unharmed.