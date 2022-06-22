Hawkins County Rescue Squad searching Cherokee Lake for man as part of possible water rescue

Authorities said the man was described to be a man with gray hair who appeared to be in his 50s. They said he was last seen in a blue raft on Cherokee Lake.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said they were searching for a man near Quarryville Boat Ramp on Cherokee Lake at around 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday. They said they were searching for him as part of a possible water rescue.

Authorities said people saw a man on an inflatable bluish raft out in the water alone. A short time later, they said they found the raft out in the water without the man in sight.

The man seemed to be at least 50 years old with gray hair, according to the HCRS. Anyone with information about a person matching this description who may have gone out on Cherokee Lake should reach out to authorities at 423-272-7121.

The rescue squad was working with Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad along with crews from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to find the man.