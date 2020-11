Officials are reminding people that no law enforcement will ever ask you for money or personal information.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a recent scam.

Officials said there have been multiple reports of callers pretending to be deputy sheriffs and threatening to arrest them in order to get social security numbers or money.

The Sheriff's Office is reminding people that no law enforcement will ever ask you for money or personal information.