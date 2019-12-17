HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a woman whose body was found lying on the side of Tranbarger Road in Church Hill, Tenn.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, HCSO received a complaint of a female not breathing. When they arrived, sheriff's deputies said they saw a Caucasian woman lying in the ditch beside the road.

Hawkins County EMS determined she was dead, and her body was transported to the Quillen College of Medicine to find out the cause of death.

HCSO said her identity has not been confirmed at this time.

Officials said she has a large tattoo on her back left shoulder of an American Flag with a cross in the center. On top of the tattoo, "God Bless You All" is written and "Love Papa 4-30-45 to 8-2-14" under the tattoo.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Detectives Division at 423-272-4848 or 423-272-7121.