Hawkins County homeowner captures footage of escaped inmates now in custody

The video was captured at a house about four miles from where the two escaped inmates ditched their stolen vehicle.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County homeowner shared footage of escaped inmates, who are now in custody.

Cody Fobber said his girlfriend woke up to a Ring security camera alert Friday, Jan. 27, and saw two men wandering around the property.

"Around 11 o'clock, my girlfriend told me she got the notifications, so she told me about them. Somebody was sneaking around the house last night, so I looked back at the Ring camera, went back through the video, saw where it detected people going around the trailers and through the lot," Fobber said.

This comes after a manhunt was ongoing for Johnny Brown and Albert Ricketson, who escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

"I sent the pictures, the stills that I took from the Ring camera on to the detective at Hawkins County and he was going to forward it to the detectives that were working on the case," Fobber said.

The footage brought dozens of officers to the area.

"And then I guess 10, 15 police were out here by 4 o'clock or maybe even sooner, looking around the property and finally found him down at the neighbor's barn at the end of the street, hiding in the loft, trying to stay warm," Fobber said.

Fobber says he's glad no one was hurt and stresses the importance of home security cameras inside and outside of your home.