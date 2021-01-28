At least 6 killed, several in hospital following Gainesville hazmat situation

Here is what we know.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — At least six people were killed and several people were hurt following a Gainesville hazmat situation involving liquid nitrogen, authorities said during an afternoon news briefing.

Zachary Brackett of Hall County Fire Services confirmed there were five people who died at the scene. At least 10 were taken to the hospital, including three Gainesville firefighters and a Hall County firefighter.

Sean Couch, the director of public relations for Northeast Georgia Health System confirmed the additional death.

"We have had 10 patients who have been transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville," he said. "Out of those 10 we did have one who died while experiencing treatment in our emergency department."

Three are in critical condition, five are in fair condition, and one person is still en route to the emergency department, Couch said.

Brackett said just after 10 a.m., authorities were called to Prime Pak Foods "for a report of burns."

"Once the units arrived they found a large contingent of employees that have evacuated along with multiple victims that were in that crowd experiencing medical emergencies," he said.

About 130 people were transported to a church for medical evaluation.

“The product in question that was involved in this incident has been confirmed to be liquid nitrogen, no explosion has occurred," Brackett said.