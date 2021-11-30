'He cared so much' | Band members, friends remember Knoxville singer Alonzo Rodgers

Knoxville police said Alonzo Rodgers was shot inside a home on November 24. He died from his injuries over the weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Alonzo 'Zo' Rodgers knew how to sing. That's why he fit right in with the Good Guy Collective.

Nathan Tipton said Zo's voice was one of the best he's ever heard. Colby Earles described it as "magic."

But more than that, Zo had a heart for helping others — especially through song.

"He just turned 30 and did more in that time than most do in 60, 70 years," said Joseph Woods, who goes by the stage name Black Atticus. "Zo didn't waste his life. He took his talent and he used it to touch lives."

Woods vividly remembers the day Zo helped his sister, who was going through a tough time. Zo walked over with a guitar and brought the church to Woods' sister through music.

"She was feeling all down, ready to kill herself," Woods said. "He was giving with the gift how we all should be."

Other members of the band said that type of story isn't uncommon for Zo. He constantly brought positive energy, smiles and honesty to the team.

"He cared so much about serving other people," said Nathan Tipton, who goes by the stage name Modifi. "He was like the sunshine. He'd brighten the room every time he was around and working with him was a blessing."

Jarius Bush felt an instant connection with Zo. He described their relationship as a brotherhood.

"It's like your best friend and you just feel at home whenever you talk to him," said Bush, who goes by JBU$H. "I think Zo was the example of what it means to be who you are and express who you are in a way that's real to you."

Lane Schuler said he's grateful to have recorded two songs with Zo earlier this year. Planning for their release has been difficult without him.

"I'm blessed and super grateful that he got to be there for it... we hope that those songs go on and do great things in his honor," Schuler said. "He was a light... he on the precipice of being an icon, being an absolute legend... we're all only here for a little bit and he did some great things while he was here."

Those great things will stick with the members of the Good Guy Collective and others in the community Zo touched. Colby Earles, who goes by Mr. Kobayashi, said he was always a fan favorite.