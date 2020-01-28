KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Harold Wimberly Jr., a veteran Knox County judge, world traveler, ace photographer and devoted fan of Elvis Presley, died Jan. 24.

Wimberly, who was in his mid 70s, suffered a brief illness before his death.

A Knoxville native and University of Tennessee graduate, Wimberly served as a General Sessions Court judge from 1974 until 1987, when Tennessee Gov. Ned McWherter appointed the Democrat to be a Circuit Court judge for the 6th Judicial District here in Knox County.

Wimberly remained on the bench until 2014 when he lost reelection.

The West High School graduate also was an avid traveler and photographer, trekking from the American West to the remote corners of Europe and beyond.

Knoxville lawyer Gary Dawson, a close friend and regular travel partner, recalled Tuesday numerous trips they made together.

They were in Vancouver, Canada, just last month when Wimberly complained he wasn't feeling well, Dawson said. It turned out to be serious.

The tall, droll judge loved adventure. One time he and Dawson were at a museum in Berlin admiring the world famous Egyptian bust of Queen Nefertiti.

Signs all over the place warned visitors against taking pictures. That didn't stop Wimberly, Dawson said. He positioned his camera as close as possible to get some shots.

Harold, Dawson warned him, they were about to get in trouble.

"That's why we're leaving right now," Dawson recalled Wimberly saying.

Customers of Thompson Photo Products on Middlebrook PIke have been able to admire Wimberly's photography for years. His huge photos dominate the store's walls. You can't miss them.

Wimberly also was a big Elvis fan. He kept images of the King in his chambers on the main level of the City County Building.

"Every Christmas he'd bring out his Elvis collection," Dawson said.

He also was a bit of a prankster and a joker.

For years, he'd marry young couples on Valentine's Day on a boat going up and down Fort Loudoun Lake. A Knoxville radio station often carried the ceremonies live.

Dawson said his receptionist was once one of those blushing brides. The marriage didn't last, however.

Wimberly's survivors include his wife, Sarah, and son Chris.

Memorial services will be held at Church Street United Methodist Church at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, followed by a receiving of friends in the Parish Hall.

Burial, according to his obituary, will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.