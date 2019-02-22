The TBI is trying to identify a man who lived and died with a fictitious name in Middle Tennessee, but who could have had ties to Knoxville.

In May 2018, a body was found in Dickson County. Investigators eventually identified him as "Steve Johnson," who had lived not far away on Rock Springs Road in Charlotte, Tenn.

Authorities said he'd likely been dead a couple of years before he was found, and they didn't suspect foul play. They believe he probably died of natural causes or an accident.

They also learned that "Steve Johnson" wasn't really his name.

So who was he? Investigators don't know, but are releasing some details about "Steve" and his life, in hopes that someone can help them figure it out.

TBI is trying to identify a man who lived and died in Dickson County, Tennessee, under the name "Steve Johnson."

TBI

TBI said "Steve" had lived for years at that home with a woman named Patricia Beals. She had died a few years earlier.

He was a small man, 5’6” tall, with a thin to average build, and had short, greyish-white hair. He walked with a cane and had a limp, possible due to stroke a few years before his death.

"Steve" usually drove a white Nissan truck and liked to pick mushrooms in wooded areas near his home.

He had told a friend that he was moving to Knoxville to live with a friend named Charlie. He had also referenced a friend named Buster, who was going to drive him to Knoxville from Charlotte.

If you have any information about who "Steve" might be, or any of his family or friends, TBI would like to hear from you. You can reach them at 1-800-TBI-FIND.