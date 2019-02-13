Two people are dead and one was injured after a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames with victims trapped inside in Anderson County on Wednesday evening.

LIFESTAR airlifted Marianne Gremillion to UT Medical Center and she was last reported in stable condition Thursday afternoon, a news release from Anderson County Sheriff's Office said.

Gregory Paul Gremillion, 64, and Sharon Dee Worrill, Marianne's 54-year-old sister, were identified in the release as the two victims who died in the fire.

In the release, authorities said they believe Gregory had removed his wife, Marianne, from the fire and then went back in to the home to save Worrill, who had special needs. Both did not then make it out, the release said.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, three volunteer fire crews responded to the house fire on Scott Brogan Lane near Rocky Top around 5:30 p.m.

Gremillion was able to escape the home as it became engulfed. She's being treated in the Critical Care Unit at UTMC.

A preliminary report found the fire was caused by an electrical outlet inside the home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the ACSO and Tennessee Fire Investigative Services to figure out what caused the fire.