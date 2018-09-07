The Knoxville - Knox County Community Action Committee is celebrating the dog days of summer by registering kids for preschool.

The CAC will host several "registration bashes" during the month of July to get families with preschool age children signed up for the Head Start program, a comprehensive preschool program for low income households.

Registration Bash Summer Schedule

Walter P Boys and Girls Club: Tuesday, July 10 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Montgomery Village: Wednesday, July 11 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Holston Oaks: Thursday, July 12 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Lonsdale: Monday, July 16 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

They've already hosted two preschool registration events at area parks this summer.

Head Start is an income-based preschool for children ages birth to four years run by the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee. They currently have six centers in Knox County that serve close to 1,000 children each year.

To find out if your family may be eligible for Head Start, find a registration bash near you or check them out online.

© 2018 WBIR