East Tennessee organization works to interrupt cycles of domestic violence

Healing the Home aims to help break the cycle of abuse. They say instead of locking the offender in prison, they help the whole family.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville program is hoping to intervene and interrupt cycles of abuse that may trap families in situations involving domestic violence. It's called Healing the Home.

"What I'm trying to do is heal the family, heal the home," said Seema Singh, the executive director of the program. "Being abusive to your partner has such a deep root, that's what we're trying to get to — the root of, 'Why are you behaving the way?'"

The program takes an educational and therapeutic approach, working directly with people who have been identified as high-risk for interpersonal violence to help them change. Singh said that there are times when they may also be able to help victims escape their abusers.

They facilitate accountability groups and conduct classes on psychology. They also work in conjunction with a network of local resource providers that provide law enforcement services, mental health resources, and recovery services for substance abuse and trauma.

"If they want to stay there, I'm going to work with the whole family, with the offender, with the victim — especially when the relationships are a toxic dynamic," Singh said.

One licensed counselor said part of the reasons cycles of domestic violence continue is that people may not be able to speak up and ask for help.

"People are embarrassed. People don't want to admit that the family, as perceived from the outside, is not the same on the inside," said Colvin Idol, a licensed counselor. "Domestic abuse is not just violence, there are all different ways of being controlling."

He said sometimes people may not even realize they are in an abusive relationship. Abuse can be emotional, financial, verbal or sexual. It is not always violent. Idol also said abusers may use children as weapons against a person to achieve their desired goals.

"I want families to feel safe when they go home," said Singh. "I remember being a child and walking into the house, not knowing what to expect."