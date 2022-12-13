Health Care Center residents get chance to holiday 'shop' for loved ones

Giving gifts can give one a sense of wellbeing, experts say.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For residents of a West Knoxville care center, when they couldn't go out to shop for Christmas, the "shopping" came to them.

The activity team at Shannondale Health Care Center on Middlebrook Pike filled the second-floor dining room Tuesday afternoon with stuffed animals, stationery and other gifts. They called it the "Santa Shop".

Then, some of the dozens of residents had a chance to pick out items so they could give gifts of their own. The items were all donated.

Gift-giving can improve your health, mental and physical, giving you a sense of wellbeing and fulfillment, experts say.

It's important that residents at places like Shannondale have a chance to spread their own Christmas cheer.

"As they grow older their independence is taken away, and anything that we can do to maintain that is a good thing," said Mandy Lewis at the center.