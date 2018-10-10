Tennessee State Veterinarian Dr. Charles Hatcher has temporarily suspended health certificate requirements for pets and livestock being evacuated from Florida, Georgia and Alabama into Tennessee.

Coggins test requirements for evacuated horses are also suspended, according to officials.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture stresses these temporary suspensions are for evacuees only.

They have also shared lists of shelters and farms taking in evacuating pets and livestock on the TN Department of Agriculture Hurricane Michael Resources page and say those lists will be updated as the storm progresses.

