KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knox County Health Department is expected Wednesday to announce it's ready to loosen up restrictions on businesses, a move Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is welcoming.

More specific details should come 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Health Department's daily briefing.

“I want to applaud Dr. Buchanan, her team and the citizen volunteers of the Knoxville-Knox County Reopening Task Force for their dedicated service and guidance," Jacobs said in a statement released Wednesday morning. "I feel the plan they’ve developed balances the needs for both healthy people and a healthy economy. I’m looking forward to their release of some of the guidance for Phase 2 this afternoon as it will enable our community to move forward and get more people back to work. It’s important that we continue pushing ahead as a unified community as Phase 2 gets fully underway.”

Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan hinted Tuesday at the department's daily briefing that an earlier shift to looser guidelines could be coming.

She said changes could come next week.

That would be ahead of original plans that called for Phase 1 restrictions, such as restaurants limited to 50 percent capacity, to continue through May 28 Original plans called for Phase 2 to start, after a review, on May 29.

The Health Department met 3 p.m. Tuesday with an advisory task force that includes city and county leaders along with private businesses.

Arguing it was an open meeting, WBIR requested and was denied access to the meeting. Knox County Communications Director Mike Donila said the Health Department opposed making the meeting open.