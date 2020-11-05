KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Addressing a dispute that broke out between the county's communications director and the News Sentinel, Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said Monday her staff is trying to balance a need to provide the public with ample information about COVID-19 locally while also trying to tackle the pandemic itself.

"I stand by my staff, the information we’ve provided and the timeline in which we’ve provided it," Buchanan said.

On Friday, county communications director Mike Donila barred a News Sentinel science writer covering the virus from taking part in a daily Zoom video briefing. Reporters every day can submit questions to get information about the virus and trends in Knox County.

Donila said Monday he acted in response to internal complaints about the accuracy of some of the reporter's stories and his conduct. The reporter wrote last week that the department was declining to make available some information he sought, Donila said, when department epidemiologists were indeed gathering it for release.

The News Sentinel published a story Saturday that said its reporting has been fair and accurate. The paper said its staff works daily to get information to inform the public about COVID-19, how the Health Department is responding to it and the kind of information it's making available to keep the public informed.

Besides offering daily media briefings, the Health Department has continued to post information on its website, steadily increasing data and metrics of the virus's presence in Knox County.

Buchanan said barring the reporter was Donila's decision, not hers. Donila is a former News Sentinel and WBIR journalist.

It was "less than ideal" Friday to "deploy a strategy that limited the availability of one media entity, and it’s not one that we plan to deploy in the future," a Health Department spokeswoman said Monday.

News Sentinel Editor Joel Christopher was subsequently let into the Zoom call Friday, and the reporter himself took part in Monday's briefing.

Donila said the reporter's questions "have always been answered. His constitutional rights weren't taken from him. He just wasn't allowed into Zoom-- which is a courtesy and not a right."

Christopher told 10News on Monday: “In the midst of a public health crisis, it’s critical that experts are allowed to speak frequently and freely to the press, and to answer questions that illuminate their decision-making. Anyone or anything that stands in the way of clear communication from health officials erodes public trust, a key factor in the success of containing a pandemic.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said through a spokesman he had no comment.

Buchanan said her staff has built a reputation over the years of being cooperative with the Knoxville media.

"It has carried on through this pandemic and is why we have made ourselves available to our media partners daily for these media briefings. We've done one-on-one interviews with myself and my team, and the establishment of the joint information center to help track and respond to your questions all day long.

"Some of these questions have been difficult and sometimes they‘ve pushed us to look at things differently. But we welcome even the most difficult questions and will always do our best to provide answers.

"However, because the response to the pandemic takes priority, some of these questions may not be able to be answered in the time frame reporters might like."

Buchanan said the county has continued to boost the kinds of information available about virus response on its website. That will continue, she said.

"We’ve never claimed our web page is a scientific document because it’s not. Rather, it’s a resource for our community. We want the data we provide to be measured, meaningful and provide value.

"We will continue to build out the information that is available to the public, but it's not going to happen overnight."