Health officials worry about people of color hesitating to get the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted people of color, but those same communities have historically been harmed by medical testing.

Officials are working to speed up the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, but some communities are hesitant about taking the vaccine. That distrust is worrying health experts.

Black communities have historically been subject to medical testing without consent, such as the Tuskegee Study where Black men were lied to about receiving treatment for syphilis. Inadequate access to health care has also led to some communities of color being unable to receive the vaccine.

The coronavirus has also disproportionately affected people of color. Many people of color work in industries where they may be considered essential employees, routinely facing possible exposure to COVID-19.

"These are unprecedented times and it's going to involve coalition-building and speaking to communities of color to stamp out COVID-19," said Dr. Leon McDougle, the President of the National Medical Association.