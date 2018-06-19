Summer officially starts on June 21, and it’s already shaping up to be a hot one.

As temperatures rise, it’s important to keep yourself safe and cool in the heat. If you or someone you know struggles to pay utility bills in the summer, you may be eligible to receive assistance.

Here are just a few programs and resources available through area non-profits:

COOLING RESOURCES

Free Fans

The Knoxville-Knox County CAC provides free fans to elderly people and a very limited number of families with young children who might be vulnerable to high temperatures. To find out if you are eligible to receive a fan, call the CAC Office on Aging at (865) 524-2786.

You can donate unused, 20-inch box fans to a neighbor in need by taking the fans to the CAC office at 2247 Western Avenue.

Weatherization Assistance

Most people know weatherization as a way to keep cold air out of the home during the winter, but it also keeps hot air out and lowers utility bills.

The CAC offers weatherization services year-round through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP). According to the CAC, the goal of the program is to provide long-term energy savings, especially to low-income families who might be feeling the financial strain of utility costs.

To see if you qualify for weatherization assistance, contact CAC Housing and Energy Services at (865) 244-3080.

UTILITIES ASSISTANCE

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

The Knoxville-Knox County CAC and long list of East Tennessee agencies offer the federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, which provides utility assistance to eligible low-income households.

It is meant to be a one-time assistance for home-energy costs that can be received once per year. Regular energy assistance and crisis energy assistance are available for those below the poverty line.

Income guidelines and program dates for potential LIHEAP recipients are available online. At most agencies you must set up an appointment to apply.

For a full list of agencies that administer LIHEAP, visit the Tennessee Housing Development Agency's website.

Blount County Emergency Assistance Programs

A number of emergency utility assistance programs are available in Blount County. See the BCCAA's Emergency Energy Assistance Programs page for details.

KUB Options

According to the Knoxville Utilities Board, if you are having trouble paying your energy bill, you should call KUB at 524-2911. Let an operator know your situation, and they may be able to provide you with resources that fit your individual case.

2-1-1 Line

If you find yourself in need of utility assistance, you can also get in touch with agencies to fit your situation by calling the statewide 2-1-1 community service line. They have access to a wide range of resources that might be able to help.

