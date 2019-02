A CSX Spokesperson says the heavy rains Saturday caused a washout of the track structure on a segment of track near Smith Road in Blount County.

Crews are there working to rebuild that section of track.

RELATED: 41 Knoxville roads remain closed due to flooding

RELATED: TDOT patching potholes across East Tennessee

A conductor says they noticed the washed out section of track Saturday and were able to safely stop short of it.

CSX expects the area will be fully operational by Monday.