x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hector Sanchez tapped to become Knox County judge

Sanchez will take the place of Kyle Hixson, who has been elevated to an appellate position.
Credit: Hector Sanchez
Hector Sanchez, tapped to become a Knox County Criminal Court judge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County prosecutor has been tapped to become a Criminal Court judge.

Gov. Bill Lee's office announced Wednesday afternoon that Lee was picking Hector Sanchez to fill a vacancy left by the departure of Kyle Hixson to become a state appeals court judge.

Sanchez, an assistant district attorney general in Charme Allen's office,  was among three people recommended to Lee this summer for appointment to the position.

Related Articles

Sanchez has been in the District Attorney General's Office since 2014. He's a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law.

He served as a U.S. Marine. He has prosecuted violent crimes in Knox County.

Among the cases he has prosecuted -- the murder trial of Joel Guy, convicted of murdering and dismembering his mother and father over Thanksgiving weekend in 2016.

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel
Knox County Assistant District Attorney Hector Sanchez holds a plastic container found at the crime scene that held severed human remains during Joel Michael Guy Jr.’s trial in Knox County Criminal Court on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Guy is accused of killing and dismembering his parents in Hardin Valley in 2016.

Criminal Court judges are elected to the bench unless a vacancy occurs, creating an opportunity for the governor to appoint someone to the position. Criminal Court judges oversee trials of people charged with a crime.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lawmakers hope to remove slavery from state constitution

Before You Leave, Check This Out