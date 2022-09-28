Hector Sanchez tapped to become Knox County judge

Sanchez will take the place of Kyle Hixson, who has been elevated to an appellate position.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County prosecutor has been tapped to become a Criminal Court judge.

Gov. Bill Lee's office announced Wednesday afternoon that Lee was picking Hector Sanchez to fill a vacancy left by the departure of Kyle Hixson to become a state appeals court judge.

Sanchez, an assistant district attorney general in Charme Allen's office, was among three people recommended to Lee this summer for appointment to the position.

Sanchez has been in the District Attorney General's Office since 2014. He's a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law.

He served as a U.S. Marine. He has prosecuted violent crimes in Knox County.

Among the cases he has prosecuted -- the murder trial of Joel Guy, convicted of murdering and dismembering his mother and father over Thanksgiving weekend in 2016.