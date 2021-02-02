Helicopter makes emergency landing in Pigeon Forge after losing power

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge Police Department said no one was hurt after a helicopter made an emergency landing Wednesday.
According to police, the helicopter carrying a pilot and one passenger lost power around 11:41 a.m. and was able to put it down safely in a field at 2424 McGill Street. Police said no one was hurt and the helicopter did not appear to have any damage.
Police said the Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted, and the helicopter was loaded onto a truck for removal.