Helicopter recovered after crashing into Fort Loudon Lake Monday, killing Joe Clayton

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency worked with the FAA to recover the helicopter.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they were working with the FAA to recover the helicopter which crashed into Fort Loudon Lake on the Tennessee River Monday, killing Joe Clayton.

The agency made a post on Facebook Wednesday with two TWRA officers and a sergeant pulling the helicopter out of the water.

Clayton was a prominent East Tennessee businessman, co-founder of Clayton Automobiles and Clayton Homes. Three other passengers were recovered after the crash including Jim Clayton — his brother. The other passengers did not need medical attention, according to officials.

“I am devastated and completely heartbroken by the loss of my wonderful brother, Joe,” Jim Clayton said. “Joe and I were as close as two brothers can be, and, as only siblings, we have supported each other since growing up together on a farm in West Tennessee and as business partners for decades. My thoughts and concerns are totally for Joe’s family right now.” 
