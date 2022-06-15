‘It can be overwhelming’ | West Knoxville hemp shop owner warns about THC overconsumption

Andy Chesney educates, informs and protects his customers from ingesting too much Delta-9 THC.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Andy Chesney at Hemp House in West Knoxville wants to raise awareness about the amount of legal THC someone should consume.

Chesney is well-versed in cannabinoids and the laws surrounding them in Tennessee but said the labels on some products can be misleading.

It is illegal in the state of Tennessee to have more than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC in a product, but if the product is heavier—like a chocolate bar—it can have over 100 milligrams of THC.

“If you went into a dispensary in Colorado and purchased Delta-9 THC you would be buying it in 10-milligram pieces,” Chesney said. “So this bar essentially carries the weight of a legal state product.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said taking high doses of Delta-9 THC can “cause disorientation and sometimes unpleasant thoughts or feelings of anxiety and paranoia."

Chesney recommends that newcomers start with a bite of the chocolate bar, instead of the whole thing.

“I do agree that this stuff has to be sold with warning labels,” Chesney said. “People need to have an understanding of what they're buying and what they're consuming because it can be overwhelming.”

Chesney said he briefs all of his customers before he lets them purchase his products.

“There are no limits on these Delta-8 products,” Chesney said. “We can make a 1,000 milligram gummy if we can come up with a formula. That's not necessarily safe for the public, but there's nothing that would keep anyone from doing that.”

The Tennessee state legislature did attempt to regulate hemp-derived products but failed to make the bill a law before the session ended.

Chesney's store policy at Hemp House prohibits anyone under 21 years old from purchasing.