HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn — Monday will mark a week since the tragic death of Master Patrol Officer Spencer Daniel Bristol during a foot pursuit.

Several fundraisers have been set up since then in his name along with a petition to name a park after Officer Bristol.

The funeral has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 7 at Hendersonville First Baptist Church and the Hendersonville Police are inviting the public out to view the funeral procession along the route.

The route will begin at the church at 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd at 12:45 p.m. and head West on Main Street, left at Imperial Blvd, passing Gene Brown Elementary, left onto Executive Park Dr. to pass in front of the police department, back to Main Street going East back to Hendersonville Memory Gardens.