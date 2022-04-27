HenHoc, a popular butcher shop in the Old City, to close

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular butcher shop that opened during the COVID-19 pandemic announced Wednesday that it would close.
HenHoc opened in the Old City area during the fall of 2019. They offered fresh cuts of local and regional meats, including sausages and charcuterie boards. They also offered products like cheese, pickled goods, grains, flours and spices.
Customers could also purchase some items cut-to-order, and they offered some deli lunch options. The butcher shop was created by chefs known for artisan butchery, using entire animals in their cooking.
"We loved sharing our craft with you and hearing your stories of how our products played a role in bringing joy during a challenging time," officials said on social media. "There is still more in us, but for now, we have made the difficult decision to close HenHoc."
They said they would spend some time reimagining how they could serve the Old City area and beyond. They also said people could continue reaching out over social media to place wholesale or regular sale orders.
They said they still had a large inventory and could continue selling it as the butcher shop shuts down.