HenHoc, a popular butcher shop in the Old City, to close

When the team and I opened HenHoc during the pandemic, we worked to provide Knoxville with an authentic butcher shop experience. We loved sharing our craft with you and hearing your stories of how our products played a role in bringing joy during a challenging time. There is still more in us, but for now, we have made the difficult decision to close HenHoc. We will spend this time reimagining how we can better serve our beloved Old City and beyond. Until then, contact (dm us) for all your whole sale and regular sale. We have a large inventory still. Thankful to be a part of this city – scruffiness and all! Jeffrey