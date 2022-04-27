x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

HenHoc, a popular butcher shop in the Old City, to close

Officials with HenHoc said they would still be available for wholesale and regular purchases due to having a large inventory.
Credit: HenHoc

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular butcher shop that opened during the COVID-19 pandemic announced Wednesday that it would close.

HenHoc opened in the Old City area during the fall of 2019. They offered fresh cuts of local and regional meats, including sausages and charcuterie boards. They also offered products like cheese, pickled goods, grains, flours and spices.

Customers could also purchase some items cut-to-order, and they offered some deli lunch options. The butcher shop was created by chefs known for artisan butchery, using entire animals in their cooking.

"We loved sharing our craft with you and hearing your stories of how our products played a role in bringing joy during a challenging time," officials said on social media. "There is still more in us, but for now, we have made the difficult decision to close HenHoc."

They said they would spend some time reimagining how they could serve the Old City area and beyond. They also said people could continue reaching out over social media to place wholesale or regular sale orders.

They said they still had a large inventory and could continue selling it as the butcher shop shuts down.

When the team and I opened HenHoc during the pandemic, we worked to provide Knoxville with an authentic butcher shop experience. We loved sharing our craft with you and hearing your stories of how our products played a role in bringing joy during a challenging time. There is still more in us, but for now, we have made the difficult decision to close HenHoc. We will spend this time reimagining how we can better serve our beloved Old City and beyond. Until then, contact (dm us) for all your whole sale and regular sale. We have a large inventory still. Thankful to be a part of this city – scruffiness and all! Jeffrey

Posted by HenHoc on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Another nice day ahead for Thursday!