TENNESSEE, USA — It finally feels like autumn just in time for most East Tennesseans to go on fall break.

As you start shaking out those comfy sweaters and watching for the leaves to change, here are some of the area's corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted attractions to help you really get into the spirit of the spooky season.

CORN MAZES

Blount County:

Maple Lane Maze- 1126 Maple Ln Greenback, TN

Cumberland County:

Autumn Acres- 1096 Baier Rd Crossville, TN

Fentress County:

Edwards Amazing Acres- 1139 Ernest Norris Rd Jamestown, TN

Jefferson County:

Ballinger Farm Crazy Maze- 2805 Renfro Rd Jefferson City, TN

Echo Valley Corn Maze- 915 Bethel Church Rd Jefferson City, TN

Knox County:

Oakes Farm- 8240 Corryton Road Corryton, TN

Loudon County:

Deep Well Farm- 9567 U.S. 11 E Lenoir City, TN

Roane County:

Narramore Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze- 199 Laurel Bluff Road Kingston, TN

Sevier County:

Kyker Farms Corn Maze- 938 Alder Branch Rd Sevierville, TN

PUMPKIN PATCHES

Blount County:

Maple Lane Maze- 1126 Maple Ln Greenback, TN

Jefferson County:

Ballinger Farm Crazy Maze- 2805 Renfro Rd Jefferson City, TN

Knox County:

Oakes Farm- 8240 Corryton Road Corryton, TN

Roane County:

Narramore Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze- 199 Laurel Bluff Road Kingston, TN

Sevier County:

Kyker Farms Corn Maze- 938 Alder Branch Rd Sevierville, TN

HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

Hamblen County:

Frightmare Manor Haunted Houses- 7588 W Andrew Johnson Hwy Talbott, TN

Knox County:

FrightWorks- 1904 West Emory Road Powell, TN

Three Rivers Rambler All Hallow's Eve Train- 2560 University Commons Way Knoxville, TN

Loudon County:

Dead Man’s Farm Haunted House- 13100 W Lee Hwy Philadelphia, TN

Sevier County:

Anakeesta's Hallow Mountain Graveyard and Firefly Forest- 576 Parkway Gatlinburg, TN

Dollywood's Great Pumpkin Luminights- 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd Pigeon Forge, TN

Mysterious Mansion- 424 River Rd Gatlinburg, TN

