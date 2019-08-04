KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dear Coach Barnes,

As you make your big decision on whether to leave Knoxville for Los Angeles, we wanted to make sure we put together a list of all the reasons you should stay.

We could start by telling you about how expensive it is to live in Los Angeles, the higher income tax rate in California, or about all that traffic you'll get stuck in driving home from work, but let's focus on what's actually important.

Did you know there are 14 waffle houses within 20 miles of Thompson-Boling Arena?

The closest to UCLA's campus is 370 miles away. Just saying!

And that's before we even get to talking about the lack of Pal's and Cook Out on the West Coast.

I know what you're thinking though: It's sunny and warm all year long in LA, who wouldn't want to move there? Well, speaking on behalf of spring, fall and winter, I think you'll miss actually having seasons.

Don't you love taking a drive through Cades Cove to see the fall colors? But then again, I'm sure the leaves along the 405 are beautiful while sitting in traffic.

But again, it is totally up to you.

Here are some final things to think about…

Smokey is far cuter than a bruin.

Nothing beats Rocky Top when it comes to fight songs.

The earthquakes we have here are smaller.

Dollywood is cooler than Disneyland.

And coach, if we do say so ourselves, you look better in orange than blue and gold.

Sincerely,

Knoxville.



