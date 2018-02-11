Businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel this weekend.
They’re offering freebies and special discounts on Veterans Day to show their appreciation for all those who have sacrificed for their country.
National food chains:
- Applebee's: free meal for veterans and active members from a limited menu
- Back Yard Burgers: free classic burger with military ID, discharge papers, proof of service, or uniform
- Bob Evans: free breakfast menu item
- Chilis: free entrée from a special menu
- Cracker Barrel: complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a crafted coffee- goo goo latte or vanilla latte
- Golden Corral: military appreciation night- free dinner available Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. veterans and military personnel receive a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals
- Twin Peaks: active duty and veterans get a free meal from a select menu Nov. 12
- Buffalo Wild Wings: offers veterans and active duty a free order of wings and fries
- Chuck E Cheese : discounted pizza and game offers to choose from for active duty service members, retired, and national guard and reservists and their dependents. Offer includes either one large 1 topping pizza, 4 drinks, and 45 play points or 2 large 1 topping pizzas and 100 play points or one free personal pizza
- Denny’s: Free Grand Slam Breakfast
- IHOP: free stack of red, white and blueberry pancakes on Nov. 12
- Outback Steakhouse: free Bloomin’ Onion and coke product on Nov. 11 and from Nov. 8-10 a 20 percent discount for military, police, firefighters and first responders
- Olive Garden: free meal for all active duty military and military veterans from a select menu
- O'Charley’s: get a free meal from their Veteran’s Day thank you menu Nov. 11-12, additionally, O'Charley’s provides 10 percent off for all veterans
- Texas Roadhouse: free lunch on Sunday for active, former, or retired military for dine-in only orders
- Longhorn Steakhouse: free appetizers and desserts to veterans and active duty members in addition to a 10 percent discount on entire check
- Red Robin: free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries
- Krispy Kreme: free donut and coffee valid through dine-in only, not drive through
- Dunkin Donuts: free donut to active duty military and veterans, limited to one donut
- Menchies Frozen Yogurt: free 6 oz. cups of frozen yogurt to military vets and active duty
- White Castle: free breakfast combo or castle combo meal (numbers 1-6) on Nov. 11-12
- Cici's Pizza: free adult buffet includes pizza, salads, desserts and more
- Little Ceasars: Sunday from 11- 2 p.m. for a free $5 lunch combo- includes 4 slices of Little Ceasars Detroit style DEEP! DEEP! Dish pizza and a Pepsi product
- Chicken Salad Chick of Maryville: free chick special and a regular size drink Nov. 12
- Hooters: free entrée
- Huddle House: free sweet cakes
- Sagebrush: free meal from a select menu- hand breaded chicken tenders, grilled chicken salad, 6 oz. sirloin, blackened tilapia, super cheezy chicken, sirloin tips, steakhouse burger, Philly
- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery: free breakfast, magnificent 7 breakfast
- Krystal: offers military and vets a free sausage biscuit from 6-10:30 AM, available at dine-in and carryout
- Starbucks: buy one, get one free holiday drinks from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9-13
- Ruby Tuesdays: call
- Shoney's: 6-11 a.m. free breakfast bar
- Zoe's Kitchen: free entrée
Local restaurant offers and discounted activities:
- Calhoun’s: free entrée from a limited menu
- Main event: free meal from a select menu, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and a 10$ fun card – chicken tenders, southern fried chicken sandwich, teriyaki salmon and or grilled sirloin with fries
- Echo bistro: free meal to military vets Nov. 7-9. Reservations are required by calling (865) 602-2090.
- Museum Appalachia: free admission to veterans on Saturday
- American family care: free flu shot
- Museum of east ten- free admission to veterans NOV 10 and 11 museum hrs – 9-4
- NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains: free admission to veterans and active duty members, and 2$ off and unlimited ride wristband
- Franks barbershop: free haircut voucher, hot dogs, root beer, on Saturday voucher is good for one year. Hot dogs served 11-2
- Studio visage: free haircut vouchers for veterans 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, good for one year
Other offers:
- Great Clips: visit great clips salon on Nov. 11 and receive a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use by Dec. 31, or purchase a haircut on Nov. 11 and get a free card to give to a veteran you know
- IKEA: coupon for $25 off a $150 purchase
- Lowes: 10 percent off for veterans and families during all military holidays
- Macy’s: $10 off a $25 purchase Saturday
- State and national parks: free entry for everyone
- Target: register for 10 percent off entire purchase coupon through Saturday, register online
- Walgreens: 20 percent off with a Walgreens balance rewards and valid id Saturday
- Tractor supply: 15 percent off
- Bed bath and beyond: 25 percent off entire purchase Nov. 9-11 in store only
- Rack Room Shoes: 10 percent off
- Dollar General: 11 percent discount for vets and families
- Publix: 10 percent off
© 2018 WBIR