KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department is now evacuating approximately 65 homes near a massive fire at a waste and recycling center in North Knoxville.

The homes affected are on the south side of the fire from Morelia Ave. from Pershing St. to Cornelia, a tweet from KFD said.

Residents are being evacuated to the Emerald Youth building on Central Ave, where the Red Cross will be on site to assist. Buses are at Cornelia and Morelia to take residents away from the scene, the Knoxville Police Department added in a tweet.

KFD spokesperson DJ Corcoran said there isn't currently any danger to those homes, but they decided not to wait until it's too late to evacuate those nearby.

Corcoran they've been dealing with explosions and wind shift as they work to fight the fire, but there are no injuries to civilians or firefighters at this time.

Other people in the immediate area that are affected by heavy smoke are being asked to go to a safer location. If they cannot leave, they are advised to stay inside, shut windows and doors, and turn off the HVAC units. Right now, officials do not believe there is an air quality concern for others.

The Salvation Army is opening up its gym to those who have left the immediate area because of heavy smoke from the fire, or who have lost power of been forced to turn off their air conditioning. It's located at 409 North Broadway. They are offering food and a cool play to stay if needed. If the residents are able, they're asked to bring a pillow or sleeping back with them.