KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Tuesday afternoon, a cold and wet Halloween looks to be in the forecast.

If Halloween night ends up being a washout for trick-or-treaters, there are still a few ways to celebrate while staying dry.

Anderson County:

Knox County:

Oakwood Senior Living, Knoxville (4-6 p.m.)

Manorhouse Assisted Living, Knoxville (5-7 p.m.)

Publix, University Commons (4-7 p.m.)

Publix, Northshore Town Center (4-7 p.m.)

Publix, Farragut (4-7 p.m.)

The Little Gym, Farragut (4-7 p.m.)

Loudon County:

River Oaks Place, Lenoir City (6-8 p.m.)

Sevier County: