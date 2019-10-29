KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Tuesday afternoon, a cold and wet Halloween looks to be in the forecast.
If Halloween night ends up being a washout for trick-or-treaters, there are still a few ways to celebrate while staying dry.
Anderson County:
- Foothills Mall, Maryville (6-7 p.m.)
- The Groves at Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge (5-6:30 p.m.)
- National Martial Arts, Oak Ridge (4:30-6:30 p.m.)
- Elks Lodge #1684, Oak Ridge (5-7:30 p.m.)
Knox County:
- Oakwood Senior Living, Knoxville (4-6 p.m.)
- Manorhouse Assisted Living, Knoxville (5-7 p.m.)
- Publix, University Commons (4-7 p.m.)
- Publix, Northshore Town Center (4-7 p.m.)
- Publix, Farragut (4-7 p.m.)
- The Little Gym, Farragut (4-7 p.m.)
Loudon County:
River Oaks Place, Lenoir City (6-8 p.m.)
Sevier County: