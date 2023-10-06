TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Knox County man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Knox County man.
87-year-old Herman Neubert is 5'9", 200 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 5 wearing a white tee, blue pants and black shoes, according to the TBI.
Neubert may be driving a 2003 Buick sedan with the Tennessee tag 393BDJG. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
If you know anything regarding the location of Neubert, call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 865-215-2243 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.