TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Knox County man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Knox County man.

87-year-old Herman Neubert is 5'9", 200 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 5 wearing a white tee, blue pants and black shoes, according to the TBI.

Neubert may be driving a 2003 Buick sedan with the Tennessee tag 393BDJG. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

