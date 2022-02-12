North Knoxville taproom and brewery hosts clothing swap party, donating leftover clothes

All the clothing left over after the swap party was donated to The Love Kitchen.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One man's trash was another man's treasure at the Hexagon Clothing Swap Party.

Hexagon Brewing Company, a North Knoxville brewery and taproom, hosted the clothing swap on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. People were encouraged to bring new or gently used clothes that they no longer wanted. They could also pay $5 to fill up a bag of clothes to take home.

All the clothing left over after the swap party was donated to The Love Kitchen, to help people experiencing homelessness across Knoxville.