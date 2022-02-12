North Knoxville taproom and brewery hosts clothing swap party, donating leftover clothes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One man's trash was another man's treasure at the Hexagon Clothing Swap Party.
Hexagon Brewing Company, a North Knoxville brewery and taproom, hosted the clothing swap on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. People were encouraged to bring new or gently used clothes that they no longer wanted. They could also pay $5 to fill up a bag of clothes to take home.
All the clothing left over after the swap party was donated to The Love Kitchen, to help people experiencing homelessness across Knoxville.
All proceeds were donated to Open Door LLC — a Women's Recovery Home business. Open Door LLC is meant to be a safe and supportive recovery environment for women, giving them a chance to stay sober and safe while recovering from substance abuse disorders and other kinds of issues.