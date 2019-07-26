Hi-Wire Brewing has opened its doors in South Knoxville.

The Asheville brewery expanded into East Tennessee to open its fourth taproom -- and it's their first outside the state of North Carolina. It held its soft opening Friday afternoon and will be open until 1 a.m.

Located across the Tennessee River from downtown, the South Knoxville big top has 24 taps featuring different beers, ciders and wine to choose from.

The mixed-use building at 2020 Barber Street also features two outdoor decks, including a rooftop view of downtown.

"We definitely welcome all walks of life, and we cater to all walks of life from our beer styles to comfort of seating to games. I think there's something for everybody here," co-owner Chris Frosaker said.

The taproom is planning to hold its grand opening event on Aug. 10.