High winds cause power outages across East Tennessee after severe storm

Wind gusts knocked out power around the region, which is affecting traffic lights.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms and high winds moved through East Tennessee early Saturday leaving many without power.

A few roads are temporarily closed due to fallen trees from the storm. Little River Road from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye in the Smokies is temporarily closed, according to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

Little River Rd from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye is temporarily closed due to fallen trees. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) April 1, 2023

As high winds continue to move through Knoxville, there was reported wind damage off Papermill Road.

WIND DAMAGE - check out this impressive wind damage off of Papermill. This just happened within the last hour. Wind gusts have been over 60 mph at TYS. #10Weather pic.twitter.com/9IiSrtujvi — WBIR Weather (@WBIRWeather) April 1, 2023

Here is a video of debris flying from a barn in Sneedville, Tenn. due to high, gusty winds.

There are also reports of numerous traffic lights that are down or inoperable throughout the area, according to the Knoxville Police Department. They also said crews are working to repair the traffic lights as quickly as possible. KPD is advising you to drive with caution.

BE ADVISED: Due to high winds, there are reports of numerous traffic lights that are either down or inoperable throughout the area. Crews are working to repair downed / inoperable lights as quickly as possible. If you're traveling, please use caution. pic.twitter.com/DROu2m2DtA — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 1, 2023

The Knoxville Utilities Board reported that more than 16,000 customers are without power due to wind-related damage. KUB said its crews are working to restore power for its customers.

Wind-related damage has caused outages for more than 16,000 customers, and crews are continuing work to restore power. As damage is assessed, estimated restoration times will be available at https://t.co/0qLve48Gnv or via our mobile app. pic.twitter.com/1TRsHXICkF — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) April 1, 2023

The Knoxville Utilities Board also reported around 21,694 customers without power as of 5:43 p.m. The Lenoir City Utilities Board also reported around 6,098 customers without power as of 5:43 p.m. The Alcoa Electric Department also reported 2,546 customers affected by power outages as of 5:44 p.m.

The Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative reported around 3,161 customers affected by outages as of 5:44 p.m.