Jefferson City community meets with developers about possible changes to section of SR-11E

The project would focus on improving safety along a section of the highway in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Community members in Jefferson City met with developers on Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to US-11E in the area.

Earlier in the year, the Tennessee Department of Transportation launched a survey in partnership with Jefferson City leaders to collect community opinions about conducting a US-11E corridor study. The survey is no longer available.

The project would be to improve the overall safety, traffic flow and operations for all kinds of transportation on US-11E in Jefferson City, according to a press release about the project.

It said the project area would focus on the sections of the highway between W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. to E. Andrew Johnson Hwy, as well as a part of SR-92 from the US-11E intersection to the SR-92 and George Avenue intersection.

"The two main ones that we focused on were safety operations, so, the crashes that historically have happened at certain intersections, as well as the slow operations at signals," said Stephanie Hargrove, the senior project manager of the proposed study.